Sky reporter refutes latest claim made on social media regarding Diomande & Liverpool

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has already become one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, but not every update doing the rounds online should be taken seriously.



Reports recently circulated on X claiming that Leipzig had rejected a fresh €116m offer from Liverpool.

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However, journalist Philipp Hinze, who has been close to the story, has made it clear that those claims are not true.

According to Hinze, the rumour was picked up by several accounts without proper checks, and no credible journalistic source had officially reported a new rejected bid.

Liverpool have not yet submitted a second offer.

RB Leipzig stance after initial €100m offer

That does not mean Liverpool’s interest has disappeared.

Earlier reporting from This Is Anfield stated that Leipzig had rejected an initial package worth around €100m, made up of a guaranteed fee plus add-ons.

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The Bundesliga side are in a strong position because Diomande is highly rated, under contract, and attracting serious attention.

Leipzig are not expected to make negotiations easy, especially if they believe his value could rise further during the summer.

Liverpool fans should only rely on reliable sources

For Liverpool supporters, this is a reminder of how quickly transfer rumours can spread.

A huge figure like €116m naturally gets attention, but without a reliable source behind it, the story can easily become misleading.

Liverpool are right to admire Diomande, but they must not be dragged into a transfer frenzy.

He is an exciting talent, yet figures above €100m need serious consideration.

The smartest move now is patience. Liverpool should return with a second bid only if they are fully convinced he is the right long-term attacking investment.

For now, the €116m rejection story looks like noise, not news.

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