Man United line up £60m alternative as Spurs lead race to sign Mateus Fernandes

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Manchester United are now giving serious attention to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as they weigh up alternative options in their summer midfield rebuild.



The Red Devils have been heavily linked with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, but Tottenham’s strong push for the Portuguese midfielder has forced United to look closely at other targets, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Man United, Tottenham and Arsenal are all keen on Scott, with United and Arsenal making initial enquiries for the 22-year-old.

No formal agreement has been reached, but Scott is now one of the more interesting names on United’s radar.

Man United step up pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder

United’s interest in Scott makes sense because the club are expected to make major changes in midfield this summer.

The Guardian previously reported that United were leading the race for Mateus Fernandes, but Sky Sports now claims Tottenham are willing to pay around £85m for the West Ham midfielder.

That has made the situation harder for United, who cannot afford to wait too long if Spurs continue to push ahead.

Scott, meanwhile, offers a different but very attractive profile. He is younger, Premier League-proven, technically sharp and capable of playing in different midfield roles.

Bournemouth do not want to sell, but reports have suggested Scott could be valued at around £60m. That is still a big fee, but it may be more realistic than entering a bidding war for Fernandes.

Scott could be a smart signing for the Red Devils

Scott could be a very clever signing for United if they decide Fernandes is becoming too expensive.

He may not have the same physical presence as Fernandes, but he is tidy on the ball, confident under pressure and still has huge room to improve.

United need midfielders who can grow with the project, not just expensive short-term fixes.

Scott fits that idea well. He already understands the speed of the Premier League and would give United another creative, energetic option in the middle of the pitch.

The key issue is price. At £60m, United must be completely convinced he can become a long-term starter.

But if Tottenham win the Fernandes race, moving quickly for Scott would be a smart response rather than a panic move.

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