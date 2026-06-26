Spain manager not expecting changes, gives take on Alex Baena-Fede Valverde battle

Image via AFP7 via Europa Press AFP7 / Europa Press

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has hinted that he will play his strongest side available against Uruguay in their final group game, despite knowing that a point will be enough to qualify them as group winners. Their opponents know they must all but certainly win in order to make it through themselves.

La Roja come off a confidence boosting win over Saudi Arabia, with three goals in the opening quarter of the match. De la Fuente restored Pedro Porro, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena to the line-up in favour of Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres and Gavi. Less changes are expected this time round.

“The performance the other day doesn’t call for changes, but I am very happy with how the players who stepped in performed and with what I see in training. Whoever takes the field will do a good job. We’ll go over a few final details this afternoon, but I already know who is going to play,” he told Marca.

Baena and Valverde battle

If no changes are made, it will see Fede Valverde and Baena face each other on the same flank. The pair have an ongoing feud, with Valverde having punched Baena after a game two years ago.

“Baena and Fede are great professionals, but on the pitch, everyone defends their own,” responded de la Fuente on the prospect of the two facing off.

“Tomorrow will be a very demanding match for everyone. As for the physicality, football is what it is – it’s football. Everyone will stand their ground. It will be a high-intensity match.”

De la Fuente on Marcelo Bielsa

Not all is well within the Uruguay camp either, with Valverde one of the players who has reportedly confronted Bielsa on his approach. De la Fuente only had praise for his opposite number though.

“I have to tell you that I am a huge admirer of Bielsa. I have closely followed his career, and I spent five or six months watching his training sessions at Athletic. It is an honour to be able to play against him.”

“Marcelo has evolved, like everyone else. He got Athletic playing wonderfully well. He employed man-to-man marking all over the pitch… His tactical approach is based on knowing the players he coaches inside out; that is his greatest strength.”

Spain currently sit top of Group H on four points, trailed by Uruguay and Cape Verde on two points. Saudi Arabia sit last on a single point going into the final round of games.