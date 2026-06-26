“I don’t know” – Top summer target opens door for multiple transfers with answer about his future

Yan Diomande celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande is a major target for a number of top teams this summer, and he’s admitted he doesn’t know where he will be next season.

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One of the big stars of this summer’s transfer window is going to be Yan Diomande. There’s already a swirl of rumours about where the breakout Bundesliga star will end up, stoked by his impressive showings for Ivory Coast at the World Cup.

He spoke last night after their win over Curacao, and opened the door to a move almost anywhere.

Diomande opens door to any move after World Cup

“[Where I will be next season], I don’t know. I am not thinking about my future after the World Cup. I am trying to focus all my energy on the World Cup and see what happens after – but I can’t say anything about that,” the winger said in quotes picked up by Goal.com.

Liverpool have been pushing hard to sign him, and there have been some very large bids from the Reds confirmed. However the likes of PSG are also waiting in the wings, and there’s no telling who else could be keeping an eye on the outstanding wide man.

It’s now a question of who is willing to pay up…

In other news…

Mateus Fernandes will be on the move from West Ham this summer – two Premier League teams are battling to sign him now.

Two Premier League giants are watching closely as Real Madrid try to tie up a deal for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

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