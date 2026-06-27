Fabrizio Romano's latest "behind scenes" update could be major transfer boost for Liverpool & Arsenal

Maghnes Akliouche in action for Monaco against Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal will likely be impacted by Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update this evening on Paris Saint-Germain targeting Maghnes Akliouche.

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The context: Romano has just posted on X about PSG looking likely to move for the Monaco attacking midfielder as they’ve been working behind the scenes to win the race for his signature.

This comes amid doubts over Bradley Barcola’s future at PSG, while the Ligue 1 giants have also been linked with RB Leipzig winger and Liverpool target Yan Diomande.

See below for Romano’s post about PSG pursuing Akliouche, whose arrival could surely mean it’s more likely there’s no room for Barcola, freeing him up to leave, while it would likely also mean they couldn’t also fit Diomande in…

? More on Maghnes Akliouche and Paris Saint-Germain exclusive story from today. Talks on with exit anticipated this summer as PSG lead the race after pushing behind scenes to get ahead of PL club. ???? Deal on. ? All the latests: https://t.co/sClzVpMMRX pic.twitter.com/8u4QZa9dei — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2026

It remains to be seen precisely how Akliouche would fit in at the Parc des Princes, but he can play out wide, and that kind of role perhaps seems most likely for him given Luis Enrique’s tactics and options in central positions.

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Is this good news for Liverpool and Arsenal?

We’ll have to see, but the early signs are pretty promising, as it shows that PSG seem to be prioritising Akliouche over Diomande.

This follows Media Foot reporting in the last few days that LFC seemed to be ahead of PSG in the running for Diomande, so this could be the result of that development.

That obviously doesn’t mean Diomande to Liverpool is now a 100% guaranteed done deal or anything like that, but it makes it that bit easier for the Reds to land the talented young Ivory Coast international without the worry of a super-rich club out-bidding them.

As for Arsenal, we’re aware of Bradley Barcola being a target for them this summer, and the arrival of an attacking player like Akliouche could be preparation to replace Barcola.

The France international is an exciting talent, but had already been in and out of Enrique’s starting line up, so this could be a signal that he’s not in the club’s long-term plans.