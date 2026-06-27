(Photo by Zed Jameson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has slammed England’s first half performance against Panama in the final group stage game of World Cup 2026.

Speaking at half-time with the score locked at a frustrating 0-0, the legendary striker-turned-pundit did not hold back in his assessment of the Three Lions’ stagnant display in New Jersey.

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Shearer says Rashford and Saka have not done enough with the ball

The former England captain directed his sharpest criticism toward wingers Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, accusing the Manchester United and Arsenal stars of failing to deliver quality despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Thomas Tuchel handed both forwards starting roles as part of a rotated side, but they struggled to break down Panama’s rigid defensive low block.

“I haven’t seen the stats but I can see it with my eyes that Rashford and Saka have been involved in a lot of what England have done but they haven’t done enough with it,” Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s been really disappointing from the first 10 minutes when we moved the ball with purpose and I expected us to carry that on but that hasn’t been the case.”

England have already booked their spot in the next round

While the first-half display has drawn heavy criticism online and in the commentary box, the stakes are relatively low for the Three Lions.

Tuchel’s men have already mathematically booked their spot in the Round of 32 following their opening matches in Group L.

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However, top spot in the group remains heavily up for grabs. A draw or a shock defeat against an already-eliminated Panama side could severely complicate their knockout stage pathway.

With a vital victory needed to guarantee a more favorable draw, England must dramatically step up their intensity and creativity in the second half if they want to avoid a frustrating slip-up.