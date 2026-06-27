Arsenal coach leaves as club continue revamp of title-winning staff

Martin Odegaard with the Premier League trophy at Arsenal's open-top bus parade (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

One of Arsenal’s coaches, Sam Wilson, is reportedly leaving the club as there continue to be changes made to Mikel Arteta’s staff.

According to BBC Sport, Wilson seems to be content to try a new challenge, with the expectation being that he’s already in line for a more senior role at another club.

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Wilson was Arsenal’s ‘lead performance coach’, and the BBC note that there have been some links with Juventus due to the presence of another former Gunners coach there.

It seems Wilson may have been largely behind this decision to move on, but it comes as Arsenal make other changes to their staff and medical team.

Mikel Arteta keeping things fresh at Arsenal

As well as Wilson, we’ve also seen Arsenal sack their head of sports medicine Dr Zafar Iqbal after a number of injury problems in the last two seasons.

The Premier League champions don’t seem content to sit still after their success in 2025/26, with the team finally ending a 22-year wait to win the title again, while they also reached only their second ever Champions League final, losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

This success also followed other changes at the Emirates Stadium last summer, when former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze joined Arteta’s coaching staff, while Andrea Berta also took over from Edu as sporting director.

In general, it seems like the policy at Arsenal is to keep freshening things up to avoid any resting on laurels so that the club can continue to be competitive and unpredictable.

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