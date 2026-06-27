John McGinn #7 of Scotland competes for the ball against Vinicius Junior #7 and Bruno Guimaraes #8 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Scotland and Brazil at Miami Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes has become one of the headline stories of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s opening bid of around £55m was rejected outright by Newcastle United, with reports suggesting the London club is preparing a new offer. Newcastle, however, remain firm in their stance and have no intention of selling their captain at that price.

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Can Arsenal convince Newcastle to sell Bruno Guimaraes?

The Brazilian midfielder is leaving the matter in the hands of his club and has shown respect for Newcastle’s decision. As captain and a fan favourite at St James’ Park, Guimaraes holds a central role, making any potential departure a highly sensitive issue.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter are all closely monitoring the situation. Yet Newcastle’s £100m release clause, inserted into his contract in 2024, stands as the decisive factor in negotiations. Offers below that threshold are not being entertained.

Arsenal’s pursuit appears to be the “most concrete”. The Gunners view Guimaraes as a long‑term solution for their midfield and are expected to return with improved proposals. The gap between Newcastle’s valuation and Arsenal’s financial planning, however, will determine whether a deal can be struck.

In conclusion, Guimaraes’ future remains uncertain. While he has not expressed a desire to leave, the interest from Europe’s elite clubs and Arsenal’s persistence ensure his name will remain at the centre of one of the summer’s most compelling transfer sagas.

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Guimaraes would improve most teams

Guimaraes is one of the best central midfielders in the league right now, and he has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League. He could improve Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. All three clubs could use more control and technical ability in the middle of the park, and the 28-year-old Brazilian would be ideal for them.

He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge as well.