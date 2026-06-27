Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the team huddle before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has been a very useful player for Liverpool over the years, but it seems that they could cash in for the right price. According to reports, the player could cost around £35 million.

Jones has been linked with Aston Villa in the Premier League as well.

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Curtis Jones set to leave?

He has been linked with a move to Italy, and Inter Milan were hoping to secure his signature. However, the Italian champions are unable to pay the asking price. Meanwhile, Lewis Steele has now claimed that the player has been on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether the London clubs are prepared to make an offer for him in the coming weeks. Jones is a reliable Premier League midfielder, and he could prove an excellent addition to both teams. They need more quality and technical ability in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old is a hard-working player who will add creativity, drive and control to the team.

He is still a young player with a lot of room for development. He will be hoping to play regularly, and he could grow into a reliable Premier League midfielder.

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Jones needs game time

At Liverpool, he has been used as a squad player, and he will want to play more often at this stage of his career. He has the technical attributes to play for a big club, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. His contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2027, and this could be the final opportunity for the club to recoup some money from his departure.

Ideally, Liverpool should look to keep him at the club and offer him an extension. He is a very important player for them, and they already lack depth in the middle of the park. Losing Jones, especially to a rival club, would be a mistake.