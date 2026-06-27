Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Spanish International midfielder Fabian Ruiz from PSG during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, Enzo Fernandez could be on his way out of the club and the Blues are prepared to sell him for €120 million. They are already looking to bring in a replacement, and they have initiated exploratory contacts to facilitate a move for the Spanish international.

Ruiz was linked with Arsenal ahead of the January window. Manchester United wanted to sign Ruiz last summer.

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Fabian Ruiz could be a quality signing

Ruiz has been a key player for PSG, and he could be ideal for Chelsea as well. He can control the tempo of the game from the deep and help out defensively. The 30-year-old midfielder is at the peak of his career, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be interesting for him.

He has consistently proven himself in France, and he has won the UEFA Champions League twice in the last two seasons. He could be open to trying out a new challenge, and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

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Can Chelsea convince PSG to sell Ruiz?

It remains to be seen whether they can convince PSG to sell the player. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they do not need to sell their players. It could be difficult for Chelsea to convince the French outfit to sell Ruiz.

PSG will need to replace him properly before letting him move on.

Meanwhile, the report claims that the midfielder is valued at around €30 million. Clubs like Juventus are also interested in the Spanish midfielder, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea certainly has more financial resources compared to the Italian club, and they should be able to get the deal done if PSG is willing to sell the player.