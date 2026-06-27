Chelsea's Cole Palmer looks on during the Premier League game against Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer seems to be a fan of the idea of his club bringing in Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka as he liked Fabrizio Romano‘s post about it.

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The Blues have been linked with a surprise move for the experienced Switzerland international, who notably played under new manager Xabi Alonso when they were at Bayer Leverkusen together.

See below as Romano has now re-posted Chelsea account Pys on X, who highlighted that Palmer had been seen liking the original story about CFC targeting Xhaka…

This story has some slightly out of the blue today, and it represents an exciting change of approach from Chelsea in the transfer market.

Xhaka is 33 years of age and so will clearly not be a long-term signing for the west London giants, but he brings the kind of experience and know-how that this youthful squad is lacking.

Chelsea’s current owners perhaps now seem to be recognising the need to balance their approach of recruiting the best young players in the world with also having some old heads around who can help them in their development.

Granit Xhaka to join the long list of those who’ve played for Arsenal and Chelsea

Xhaka is well known for his time as an Arsenal player, and one imagines he remains popular with most Gunners fans for the way he bounced back to rebuild his career there after some difficult moments.

Still, it now looks like he’s going to join a long list of players who’ve represented both of these major London clubs.

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In just the last few years we’ve seen Arsenal sign Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, while they’ve also raided the Blues for Petr Cech, David Luiz, and Willian if you go a bit further back.

Meanwhile, big names like Ashley Cole and William Gallas also moved directly between these two clubs, and others such as Emmanuel Petit, Cesc Fabregas, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all played for Arsenal first before later ending up at Chelsea, coincidentally all playing for Barcelona in between.