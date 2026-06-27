"Crime against football!" - Fans slam "pathetic" England as they struggle against Panama

England National Team
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Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel
Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel (Photo by Buda Mendes, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

England have been really poor against Panama so far this evening in their final group game at the World Cup 2026.

The Three Lions are earning a fair amount of criticism on social media at the moment as they edge closer to half time with the score still at 0-0.

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As you can see in our World Cup live blog, the best chance so far has come from a pretty tame effort from Marcus Rashford, with Thomas Tuchel’s side struggling to open up a pretty weak opponent.

This really isn’t good enough from England, who beat Panama 6-1 in their previous meeting, and who should really be able to look a lot more dominant given the gulf between the two teams.

England slammed on social media

See below for just a few of the posts on X as fans and journalists alike react to this poor England performance so far…

This is certainly worrying for England, who may now find they’re not even going to win this group as Croatia are 1-0 up against Ghana in the other game at the time of writing.

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England were making great progress under Gareth Southgate, but Tuchel was hired to replace him as manager to help take the team to the next level.

So far, it’s not clear if that’s actually happening, with some of the selection decisions and tactics looking pretty uninspiring.

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At least England have a lot of options on the bench, so perhaps we’ll soon see some changes to this side as the players who’ve started just aren’t doing the business at the moment.

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