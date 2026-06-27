(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Ayyoub Bouaddi’s reps met Liverpool yesterday afternoon, according to club sources as revealed by a prominent ITK account on X.

The prominent transfer insider broke the news, stating that the Lille midfielder’s camp held face-to-face talks with Anfield chiefs as the race for the highly-rated wonderkid intensifies.

Taking to X, the ITK reported: “Exclusive: Ayyoub Bouaddi’s reps met@LFCyesterday afternoon, according to club sources.”

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Ayyoub Bouaddi’s reps met Liverpool

The reported meeting marks a significant step up in Liverpool’s pursuit of the midfield prodigy.

With Europe’s elite clubs circling, the Reds’ hierarchy looks keen to position themselves at the front of the queue.

Bouaddi has been under the microscope of Premier League scouts for months, but the direct nature of yesterday’s reported meeting suggests Liverpool are exploring the financial framework required to pry him away from France.

Reports suggest Lille could demand a fee upwards of £60 million to £70 million for their prized asset.

While Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with the player, Liverpool’s aggressive move to hold direct talks signals their clear intent to secure a marquee midfield signing.

Strong competition for Bouaddi: Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid among clubs interested

Liverpool are far from alone in their admiration for the teenage sensation, and securing his signature will mean outmaneuvering some of the richest clubs in world football.

Premier League champions Arsenal have reportedly been trailing Bouaddi for months, maintaining regular contact with his camp as Mikel Arteta looks to future-proof his midfield engine room.

Chelsea are also firmly in the mix, keen to add another elite young profile to their project.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real Madrid have been tracking him closely, with chief scout Juni Calafat reportedly keeping tabs on his progress.

Adding to the intense competition, the player’s camp has made it clear that he will only entertain an approach from a club that can guarantee him a key first-team role next season.

Why Ayyoub Bouaddi is a highly-sought after youngster this summer

At just 18 years old, Bouaddi has evolved into one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

The defensive midfielder possesses a rare blend of physical stature, tactical intelligence, and technical elegance that defies his youth.

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He rose to prominence by breaking records as the youngest player to ever feature in a European club competition for Lille, and his reputation has skyrocketed even further this summer.

Representing Morocco on the grandest stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bouaddi put in a masterclass performance against Brazil, winning plaudits globally for his press-resistance and exceptional positional awareness.

With over 60 Ligue 1 appearances already under his belt, he boasts a level of top-tier experience rarely seen in teenagers.

His ability to anchor a midfield, shield the backline, and progress the ball cleanly makes him the prototypical modern anchor, making it no surprise that Liverpool are pushing hard to wrap up a deal.