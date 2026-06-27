Virgil van Dijk talks with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a Belfast-based football agent, David Lavelle, the Netherlands International could be on his way out of the club soon. In an interview via SportWitness, Lavelle has claimed that the Dutch International is likely to be on his way out of the club, along with Mohamed Salah.

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Virgil van Dijk set to leave?

While speaking about Alisson Becker’s potential exit, he mentioned that the Liverpool captain could be on his way out.

He said: “Players of the calibre of Salah and Van Dijk are about to leave, and you need an older player in the dressing room. I think the Reds want to keep him (Alisson) for that reason.”

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Liverpool must keep Van Dijk at the club

The 34-year-old defender has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton, and he has helped them win every single trophy at the club level. He is an indispensable asset for the club, and they simply cannot afford to lose him.

He has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, and naturally, there is speculation surrounding his future. Liverpool will not want to lose him for free next year. Ideally, they should look to tie him down to a short-term extension.

He is still a top-quality defender and one of the best in the world. Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose a player like him if they want to bounce back strongly next year and fight for major trophies.

Regardless of what the football agent has claimed, it is extremely unlikely that Liverpool will sanction his departure any time soon. Perhaps Lavelle made the comments because of his contract situation and the fact that he could be on his way out of Liverpool next summer. However, any exit this summer is simply out of the question.