Gabriel of Arsenal and Harry Maguire of Manchester United interact at full-time following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Gilberto Mora during the World Cup, and they could look to make a move in the summer.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed with Tijuana and has attracted the attention of top clubs at the World Cup with his country, according to reports via SportWitness.

Mora has been on the radar of Manchester United for several months.

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Man United and Arsenal eye Gilberto Mora

Mora is currently the youngest player at this World Cup and is being scouted by Premier League clubs. He is highly rated and has a bright future. Manchester United and Arsenal could look to snap him up in the summer. He would be a quality long-term investment for them.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United or Arsenal will be exciting for the young Mexican. It would be a huge step up in his career. He has been likened to Kevin De Bruyne.

The two clubs have an impressive track record of grooming young players. They could help him develop further and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to follow up on their scouting missions with an offer to sign the player at the end of the tournament. They have the resources to close the deal, and the Mexican club might not be able to persuade him to stay.

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Mora could be a future star

Meanwhile, Mora should look to join a club with a clear plan for his development. He will need first-team opportunities in order to improve and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the sidelines at a big club would be detrimental to his development. He must seek the necessary assurance before joining a Premier League club.

There is no mention of any potential fee, but a reasonable deal could prove to be a bargain in future.