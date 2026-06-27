Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Matteo Moretto has now revealed that there have been new contacts with the player from the Old Trafford outfit, and they are willing to improve their contractual offer in order to convince the 21-year-old central midfielder.

They are also planning talks with the London club regarding the potential fee.

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Man United is pushing to sign Mateus Fernandes

Moretto wrote on X: “Manchester United is back in the chase for Mateus Fernandes. In the last few hours, there have been new contacts with the player; the Red Devils are willing to improve their contractual offer to convince him to sign. Manchester United also plans to hold direct talks with West Ham. Tottenham remains in the race and has pressed hard in recent days, but now United is trying to get ahead.”

Fernandes was outstanding for West Ham last season, and he could be an excellent addition to the Manchester United midfield. They need more control and creativity in the team. The 21-year-old can control the tempo of the game, and he will help out defensively as well. The Portuguese international could be the ideal long-term investment for the Red Devils.

He will not want to play in the Championship next season, and staying in the Premier League would be ideal for him. The opportunity to join one of the world’s largest clubs will be exciting. He would get to play in the Champions League with Manchester United and play alongside his compatriot, Bruno Fernandes.

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Where will Fernandes end up?

Moretto claims that Tottenham are still very much in the race, and they are pressing hard to get the deal done. Manchester United will be hoping to beat them to his signature. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs comes out on top.

Both teams need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old has the quality to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. He deserves to compete at a high level, and joining a big club would be ideal for him this summer.