(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Maxi Aavjo from Sporting CP.

They are interested in signing the 26-year-old left-back, and they sent scouts to watch him in action for Uruguay against Cape Verde, according to reports via SportWitness.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player when the World Cup is over. They need a quality left back, especially with Luke Shaw in his 30s.

Araujo has also been linked with Arsenal.

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Maxi Araujo is in fine form

The South American defender could prove to be an excellent addition. He was a key player for the Portuguese club last season, and he showed his quality in the UEFA Champions League as well. He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Manchester United next season.

The defender has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and the Portuguese club will have to be reasonable in their demands for the move to go through. Manchester United is unlikely to pay €80 million for a left back. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a reasonable deal.

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Araujo could fancy a move

The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be exciting for the Uruguayan international. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in England. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

The defender has registered two goals and an assist in the World Cup so far, and he is thought to be on the radar of Chelsea and Tottenham as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.