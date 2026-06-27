Mateus Fernandes and Alex Scott (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly both remain in active talks over the potential transfer of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs’ talks have reached an advanced stage, but it seems Man Utd have also been at the table for some time now, with no clear indication yet of the player showing a preference to one club over the other.

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That’s according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, who has posted on X about the latest on the situation, playing down talk that Fernandes has picked between United or Tottenham at this stage.

See below for details in Jacobs’ X post…

Manchester United and Spurs both in talks with Mateus Fernandes and West Ham. Suggestions the player has decided on a club are premature as of this morning. Spurs have held advanced talks with the player, while Manchester United discussions ongoing since May. Both clubs are… pic.twitter.com/8tpvlxPJLB — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 27, 2026

“Manchester United and Spurs both in talks with Mateus Fernandes and West Ham. Suggestions the player has decided on a club are premature as of this morning,” Jacobs said.

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“Spurs have held advanced talks with the player, while Manchester United discussions ongoing since May. Both clubs are in active talks with West Ham. A £90m cash injection, plus multiple suitors, mean West Ham have to date stuck to their asking price.”

He added: “Further clarity expected soon. Not a saga the clubs or player want to drag out beyond July.”

Mateus Fernandes transfer and the alternatives for whoever misses out

Fernandes is one of many top class midfielders on the market this summer, with some movement already taking place.

Elliot Anderson looks set to join Manchester City, as per the Athletic and others, while United also already have a deal in place to sign Ederson from Atalanta, according to BBC Sport.

Fernandes looks like he could be another good addition for MUFC, but Spurs will no doubt hope they can get there first.

Then again, the north Londoners have also been linked strongly with Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali by the Daily Mail and others.

Other names to watch will surely be the likes of Adam Wharton and Alex Scott, while there’s also been a lot of buzz about Lille and Morocco wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.