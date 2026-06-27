(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest on Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham star Mateus Fernandes.

The Red Devils have made the Portuguese midfielder a priority target as manager Michael Carrick looks to overhaul his engine room ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

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Manchester United update on Mateus Fernandes

According to Plettenberg, Manchester United are heavily locked in ongoing negotiations to secure the 21-year-old maestro.

Taking to X, the transfer insider revealed that United are completely “determined” to wrap up the deal and have no intention of backing down.

Plettenberg reported that personal terms are not an issue between the player and Manchester United.

Fernandes is understood to favor a move to Old Trafford, where the lure of Champions League football under Carrick remains a massive selling point.

With the player side effectively resolved, the only hurdle left is club-to-club negotiations.

West Ham are demanding a steep £85 million for their prized asset following their relegation to the Championship, and while United’s opening bids are expected to fall short of that valuation, internal club figures view the deal as a major priority.

Spurs giving Man United strong competition

Despite United’s confidence, they face a fierce battle from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, now under the stewardship of Roberto De Zerbi, are eager to disrupt the transfer and are reportedly willing to meet West Ham’s aggressive £85 million asking price.

The North London side can offer highly competitive wage packages to tempt Fernandes, and their hierarchy has made building a dynamic midfield a top summer objective.

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It has been reported that Spurs too are in advanced talks with the player, having already held ‘positive’ talks.

However, Tottenham’s lack of elite European football could work against them, given their poor league performances in the last two years.

Reports suggest that the West Ham midfielder would prefer a move to Man United over Spurs.

While Spurs remain firmly in the mix and are actively applying pressure, Manchester United believe they hold the ultimate leverage due to Fernandes’ clear preference to wear the famous red shirt next season.