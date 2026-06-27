(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

The 26-year-old Italian International has been outstanding for the Magpies, and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Sandro Tonali wants Spurs move

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t TuttoAtalanta), the player has received multiple lucrative offers from big clubs like Manchester City, but he has given his word to Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi and wants to honour it.

The player is doing everything in his power to convince Newcastle to accept the offer from Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise the deal. The fact that the player is determined to join them will come as a huge booze for the North London club.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Spurs need someone like Tonali

They need a quality defensive midfielder, and a 26-year-old could transform them. Apart from his ability to break up the play and win the ball back, he is quite capable with the ball at his feet, and he can recycle possession and control the tempo of the game from the deep.

He has clearly outgrown Newcastle, and it would be ideal for him to join a team with more quality where he can fight for trophies. Even though Tottenham finished 17th in the league table last season, they have quality players at their disposal and have brought in a top manager like De Zerbi.

They could bounce back strongly next year and fight for trophies. With a few intelligent additions, there is no reason why they cannot push for Champions League qualification once again.

Newcastle will look to recoup as much as possible from the departure of the Italian midfielder, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.