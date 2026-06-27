Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Como have submitted an offer for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, as per the latest from prominent transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

The newly-promoted Italian outfit, who recently shocked European football by qualifying for the UEFA Champions League under the stewardship of Cesc Fabregas, have made the versatile Englishman their marquee summer target to bolster their backline.

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Ben Jacobs update on Trevoh Chalobah

Writing on X, Ben Jacobs confirmed that Como have officially launched a bid for the 26-year-old center-back worth in excess of £22 million (roughly €27 million including add-ons), corroborating initial breaking reports from Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, the initial proposal falls considerably short of Chelsea’s valuation.

According to Jacobs, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is holding out for a package closer to £35 million.

Como have sent an offer for Trevoh Chalobah worth over £22m, as @DiMarzio called. Chelsea’s are seeking a package of around £35m.? pic.twitter.com/yiKgziB0gl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 27, 2026

Because Chalobah is a graduate of the Cobham youth academy, any potential sale represents “pure profit” on Chelsea’s financial books, giving the Blues strong motivation to maximize the fee as they restructure their squad under newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso.

Aston Villa lurking as World Cup displays boost value

While Como have made the first concrete move, they face competition from Aston Villa, who have also been linked with the English defender.

Furthermore, Chalobah’s market value is on a distinct upward trajectory. Currently away on international duty with England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the defender was a surprise call-up by Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel following an injury to Tino Livramento.

Expected to feature heavily in the tournament, a string of strong performances on the world stage will give Chelsea all the leverage they need to maintain their firm £35 million asking price.

With two years remaining on his current contract running until 2028, a fierce bidding war between the Italian suitors is expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

Who can Chelsea sign to replace Chalobah?

Should Chalobah complete his move to Italy, Chelsea have already laid the groundwork to immediately fill the void in their defensive ranks.

The Blues are operating with a clear transfer strategy under new manager Xabi Alonso, aiming to bring in physical, aggressive, and technically astute profile players suited for a back-three system.

The primary target to replace Chalobah is Crystal Palace and France defender Maxence Lacroix.

Reports indicate that Chelsea have escalated their pursuit, holding direct club-to-club talks with Palace over an estimated £47 million move after the 26-year-old reportedly “said yes” to Alonso’s project.

Currently competing for France at the World Cup, Lacroix’s robust Premier League experience and rapid recovery pace make him the ideal candidate to slot straight into the starting XI.

Additionally, Chelsea have already finalized a £43 million deal for Atalanta’s highly-rated 21-year-old wing-back Marco Palestra.

While Palestra is a wider defensive option, his arrival alongside the pursued capture of Lacroix signals a complete and aggressive reshaping of Chelsea’s backline for the upcoming campaign.