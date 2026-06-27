Image via ESPN Ur

Uruguay crashed out in the group stages of the World Cup for a second successive tournament, following a drab 1-0 defeat to Spain in their final match. Manager Marcelo Bielsa was once again amongst the headlines for his behaviour after the game.

The Celeste knew that they almost certainly needed a win against the European champions in order to qualify in their final group game, but there was a chance a draw could take them through in second. That indeed was the case going into the final match, following a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, and then a 2-2 stalemate with Cape Verde. As it was, Alex Baena’s first half goal against Uruguay was the end of their World Cup.

Bielsa reaction goes viral after final whistle

Bielsa has come in for heavy criticism as Uruguay manager, and his frustration during the tournament was evident. The former Leeds United coach was giving his post-match flash interview following Uruguay’s exit, and was asked to wait by the reporter for the live coverage to bring up his feed. As he waited, Bielsa’s rising temper got the better of him, and he screamed ‘Dale, de una vez’ into the camera – Ask it, already.

"PARA EL GERIATRICO" Porque tras la PATETICA eliminación de Uruguay del Mundial, el por ahora DT Marcelo Bielsa, se mostró enojado al punto de gritarle a los periodistas que aguardaban para entrevistarlo. pic.twitter.com/9gvYsr9gZr — Tendencia Final (@TendenciaFinal) June 27, 2026

Marcelo Bielsa couldn't contain his frustration ? The Uruguay boss let his emotions show after his side's World Cup exit. pic.twitter.com/8pMzCqMCm6 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2026

Bielsa to leave Uruguay after World Cup

Although it was expected regardless, Bielsa is now on course to leave the Uruguay job following their World Cup showing. Even in the 48 hours before their clash with Spain, there was talk that several key Uruguay players had led a mutiny of sorts, demanding a different approach against Spain.

It was not the first talk of unrest in the Uruguay camp, with Bielsa declaring last year that he was ‘toxic’ during a press conference. In his subsequent press conference, Bielsa apologised for not being able to improve Uruguay’s players and get the best out of their strengths.