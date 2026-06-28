Arsenal players watching the penalty shoot-out against PSG (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard has been linked with a move away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was not at his best last season, and he scored just one goal in the Premier League. He played nearly 1400 minutes in the league and picked up seven assists as well. His performances were quite mediocre, and he was not a guaranteed starter for the Premier League champions.

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Martin Odegaard to leave?

Mick Brown has now claimed that the Norwegian could be shown the door in the summer. Arsenal signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace last summer, and he is expected to start as the attacking midfielder more often next season.

“It’s possible (that he could leave). In the early part of last season, the biggest threat that Arsenal had was Odegaard linking up with Saka, and they were doing that very well,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I think he realised that he had to get the ball early to Saka before he gets into that final third and then is out of places to go. Then he got injured, went out of the team, and they couldn’t find the same link of play. “I used to think he was getting unfair criticism through being injured, but never mind, it’s happened and before it’ll happen again.

Odegaard will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal, and he should look to move on. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is a top player. There will be no shortage of clubs looking to sign him if he is made available.

Arsenal need more quality in the final third, and investing in a quality winger should be the top priority. Selling the 27-year-old midfielder could bring in funds to further improve the team. They need to invest in a quality striker as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for Odegaard in the coming weeks.