Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a pre-Champions League final press conference (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been exceptional for the West Midlands club, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Arsenal. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and Rogers will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

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Morgan Rogers will cost a premium

The player has a long-term contract with Aston Villa until 2031, and he will cost in excess of £ 100 million. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to break the bank to get the deal done.

According to Football Insider, the England international is a “top transfer target” for the Premier League champions, and they are preparing the first offer for him. They will look to dominate English football this season and win the UEFA Champions League as well. They need higher quality to continue competing at the highest level.

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Rogers could take Arsenal to another level

Rogers could make a big difference for them in the attack. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and he could transform Arsenal. The Gunners already have an exceptional defensive unit, and if they manage to improve the attack further, they will have a great chance of dominating European football

The opportunity to join the champions will be quite exciting for Rogers as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies.

Rogers scored 14 goals last season and picked up 12 assists. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a future star.