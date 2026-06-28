Barcelona to pay €15m in order to ship veteran out this summer

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona embraces Hansi Flick (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s salary limit issues are well-documented over the years, with the Catalan side often having to make some painful exit decisions, as well as no shortage of financial engineering in order to register players. A large part of that has been down to their burgeoning wage bill at the start of the decade, something that still dogs them to this day.

That at least is the case with veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The 34-year-old signed a new deal with Barcelona valid until 2028 two years ago, but having now signed Joan Garcia, ter Stegen is surplus to requirements at the club. Despite being the captain, Barcelona have been keen to move him on for some time.

Barcelona to pay €15m of ter Stegen’s wages while playing for Ajax

Last season, ter Stegen headed to Girona on loan for the second half of the season in the January transfer window, but then suffered an injury just weeks into his time at Montilivi. He is now due to head on loan to Ajax this season, but they are unwilling to pay much of his hefty wages. As explained by Marca, Barcelona will cover around €15m (£12.94m) over the course of the season in his wages. That equates to around 10-15% of his total salary for the year, as he joins up with manager Michel Sanchez for a second time.

Barcelona still to register Anthony Gordon

While they still have some time to work it out, Barcelona will have to ensure they have around €16m for the fee of Anthony Gordon and sufficient space for his wages in their salary limit this summer. This will likely come to around €30m (£25.88m), and ter Stegen’s exit could aid with that. The Catalan side will no doubt be pursuing several sales this summer to ease their salary limit situation again, even if they are hoping to be back within their limit this summer.