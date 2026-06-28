Xabi Alonso looks on during Real Madrid's defeat against Manchester City (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka during the summer transfer window.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Black Cats are unlikely to sell 33-year-old midfielder this summer, and they won’t entertain offers for him. However, the Switzerland International ‘wants to join’ Chelsea, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Granit Xhaka has done well for Sunderland

The 33-year-old has been a key player for Sunderland, and he has worked with Xabi Alonso in the past. He was a key player for Alonso during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen, and the newly appointed Chelsea manager is looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea needs more experience and leadership in the team, and the Switzerland International could be a very useful acquisition. Xhaka has been hailed as a “phenomenal” player in the past.

He has a contract with Sunderland until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him. Chelsea will need to submit a lucrative proposal in order to get the deal done.

The fact that the player wants to join them will certainly be an advantage for Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether the player is willing to push for an exit.

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Sunderland must keep Xhaka

Ideally, Sunderland will want to keep a quality player like him at the club. He is not just one of their best players, he’s also the leader of the dressing room. The fact that he wants to leave the club will come as a blow to the club.

Sunderland did quite well after promotion last season, and they have secured European football for the upcoming campaign. They need to improve the team and hold onto their best players. Losing Xhaka would be devastating for them.

Xhaka scored once and picked up six assists in the league last season.