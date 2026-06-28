Players of the United States celebrate their side's first goal, an own goal by Damian Bobadilla #16 of Paraguay (not pictured), during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun remains one of the headline names of the summer transfer window.

The 24‑year‑old forward has informed the club of his desire to seek a new challenge, sparking interest from several of Europe’s top sides.

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Monaco set asking price for Folarin Balogun

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Monaco are demanding around €50–55m for Balogun, a figure that highlights the sharp rise in his value since his €30m move from Arsenal in 2023. With his contract running until 2028, the Ligue 1 club are open to a sale but only if their valuation is met.

Borussia Dortmund are considering him as a replacement for Serhou Guirassy, whose expected departure could both free up funds and create a starting role for Balogun. Juventus are also exploring the possibility, despite financial constraints, with potential squad sales paving the way. The chance to link up with his USMNT teammate Weston McKennie adds further appeal.

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Chelsea eye Balogun move

In England, Newcastle United and Chelsea are monitoring developments. Newcastle are searching for a reliable striker after last summer’s spending failed to deliver results, while Chelsea views Balogun as an intriguing option thanks to his potential and American ties, despite already having a crowded forward line. Barcelona have also been linked, reportedly considering him as a long‑term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Balogun impressed last season in France, scoring 19 goals and providing 5 assists. For the United States, he has 29 caps and 11 goals. His current market value is listed at €40m, but Monaco’s asking price sits well above that.

With Balogun’s intention to leave now clear and major clubs circling, the coming weeks could see his future resolved, potentially marking the start of a new chapter in his career.