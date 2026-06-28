(Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs captain Cristian Romero is expected to leave this summer following the arrival of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, as per former Tottenham senior scout Bryan King.

The aggressive defensive overhaul in North London signals a dramatic tactical shift under manager Roberto De Zerbi, which could spell the end for a massive fan favourite.

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Bryan King: I think Cristian Romero is going to go

Speaking to Football Insider, Bryan King highlighted that Tottenham’s early and decisive summer business heavily implies an impending exit for the 28-year-old Argentine center-back.

Spurs recently finalised a hefty £52 million deal for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, closely following the free transfer of of Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth.

According to King, these moves are designed to replace Romero’s volatile profile in the backline.

“Now, does that mean that Romero’s going to go?” King questioned.

“I think Romero’s going to go. Whoever made him club captain, I could never ever understand that decision because you never knew whether he was going to finish a match. But again, he’s a world champion.

He’s a tough South American defender. But playing for Tottenham, he became a loose cannon, didn’t he?”

Romero’s public friction with club executives last season reportedly alienated him with some in the hierarchy, making a summer split logical for all parties.

Man United linked with surprise move for Romero

Despite his polarizing antics in North London, the World Cup winner’s market value remains incredibly high, with Manchester United reportedly preparing a concrete offer to secure his signature.

Top-tier Argentine journalists have confirmed that the Red Devils view Romero as a primary defensive target to partner alongside his international teammate Lisandro Martínez at Old Trafford.

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There is interest from other top clubs as well. Atletico Madrid have been long interested in signing the defender with Diego Simeone a big fan of his compatriot.

Barcelona have also been linked with Romero, with Deco keen on signing the Spurs star.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid who have also been long interested in signing him, have once again been linked, with new boss Jose Mourinho keen on raiding his former club to sign the Argentine.