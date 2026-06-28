(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

England secured a crucial victory over Panama to advance from their World Cup group.

The first half was a poor one from the Three Lions much like their performance against Ghana.

But Jude Bellingham changed the game in the second half with a goal and an assist to help England top the group.

Here’s how Thomas Tuchel’s men rated.

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England player ratings vs Panama

Jordan Pickford – 7

Largely untroubled for large stretches of a comfortable evening, but Pickford earned his keep when it mattered.

He got down well to deny José Luiz Rodríguez after Panama’s counter-attack threatened to open the scoring, showing sharp reflexes when England’s defence was briefly exposed.

Jarell Quansah – 6

Quansah came in for his first appearance at the competition after Reece James was ruled out through injury.

The former Liverpool man started right-back and had a decent game, although there were moments where he looked nervy.

He was booked for serious foul play in the 60th minute. But he night did not end well for him as he was taken off injured and Djed Spence came on to replace him.

Marc Guehi – 8

The Manchester City centre-back was a colossus at the back. Organised, composed, and dominant in the air, Guehi has been one of England’s standout performers throughout the group stage.

Led the backline with intelligence and kept Panama’s physical threat firmly under wraps. His best performance of the tournament.

Ezri Konsa – 6

Konsa got caught out of position several times during Panama’s counter-attacks but ended the game strongly, helping his side keep a clean-sheet.

Nico O’Reilly – 6

Another assured display from the Manchester City man. Offered width down the left and drove forward with intent throughout.

Saka and Rashford were seeing plenty of the ball out wide, but O’Reilly’s underlapping runs gave England an additional dimension. Growing into this tournament with each passing game.

Elliot Anderson – 7.5

The Nottingham Forest midfielder had a steady rather than eye-catching evening . Put in a proper shift without the ball and helped England keep a lid on any Panama attempts to break forward. The platform he and Rogers provided allowed Bellingham the freedom to roam, which proved decisive.

Morgan Rogers – 7

Rogers was handed a starting berth in place of the rested Declan Rice and did enough to justify Tuchel’s faith.

Industrious and energetic, he covered ground effectively and helped England maintain their press. Won’t grab the headlines but played his role to the letter.

Jude Bellingham – 9 | Man of the Match

The Real Madrid superstar announced himself on the grandest stage. Bellingham scored to make it 1-0 and then assisted Kane’s header for the second, making him — at 22 years and 363 days — the youngest England player on record since 1966 to both score and assist in a World Cup match.

He took over the game in the second half, doing some splendid work on the left before crossing for Kane to head home.

After a frustrating draw with Ghana, this was the Bellingham the world was waiting to see. Electric.

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Bukayo Saka – 6

The first half saw him get plenty of the ball but the Arsenal star didn’t do much with it.

The second half was better. Combined slick interplay with direct running and was unlucky not to add a goal of his own. His fitness, as Tuchel had said, is crucial to how far this England side can go.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Like Saka, he also saw plenty of ball in the first half and was England’s brightest player in the first 45 minutes.

Second half was a bit quiet comparatively but it was his long ball that freed Bellingham to set up Kane’s second.

Harry Kane – 8

The captain delivered when it counted. Kane made no mistake from close range with a brilliant header to double England’s lead, becoming England’s all-time leading scorer at World Cups in the process.

It was lovely work from Bellingham, who latched onto Rashford’s long ball before laying it on a plate for his captain. Had to wait for his chance but took it with the clinical authority you expect from one of the world’s finest strikers.

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