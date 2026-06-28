(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Italian international has struggled for regular opportunities since joining the Premier League club, and he needs to move on in order to play more often.

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Federico Chiesa told to leave

According to Football Insider, he has been informed that he needs to find a new club. It remains to be seen when he ends up. He has been linked with a return to his homeland in recent times.

Chiesa has played just 318 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League last season. He is a quality player who deserves more opportunities. Despite limited playing time, he scored three goals and picked up three assists for Liverpool last season across all competitions.

At 28, he needs to play every week, and he should look to find a club willing to give him the platform he needs. He has been hailed as “amazing” by Virgil van Dijk. There is no doubt that he could be a quality signing in the right team.

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What next for Chiesa?

There will be no shortage of clubs hoping to sign the player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will cost around £10-15 million. The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality, and it will be interesting to see whether any club is willing to come forward and offer him an exit route.

Liverpool has signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna during the summer transfer window, and the Italian is likely to fall further down the pecking order if he stays at the club. They are trying to sign Yan Diomande as well. It would make sense for the Italian to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.