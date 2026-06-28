(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Said El Mala has been linked with a move away from FC Koln, and multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

The German club could look to sanction his departure at the right price to comply with FFP regulations. An offer of around €50 million would be enough to convince the German club, according to FussballDaten.

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Reds keen on Said El Mala

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the player. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay big money for him. Liverpool are hoping to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig as the priority target, but they could move on to other options if they fail to sign the Ivorian international.

Has been outstanding in the German League for Koln, and he could be an interesting option for them. The 19-year-old will add pace and flair to the team. He has the quality to succeed in England, and the opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for him.

Similarly, Newcastle are looking to add more depth to the team and needs to replace Anthony Gordon. The 19-year-old German scored 13 goals and picked up five assists in the league last term.

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Where will El Mala end up?

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay €50 million for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks. The young attacker has also been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Brighton. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

He will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The move to the Premier League could be an interesting opportunity for him, and regular football in England could accelerate his development.