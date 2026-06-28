Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin could be on his way out of the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, the player could join Bundesliga club FC Koln, in search of regular first-team football. The 18-year-old is expected to join them on loan so that he can continue his development with the regular opportunities.

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Chido Obi-Martin needs game time

Sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not benefit him. Obi-Martin is highly rated at Manchester United, and he has a big future. They will hope that he can develop into an important first-team player in the coming seasons.

The teenager has been exceptional in the youth levels for Manchester United, and he needs a step up. The move to Germany could be ideal for him in the short term. If Koln are willing to provide him with regular opportunities, the move could be ideal for all parties. Talks are already regarding a potential move, and Manchester United also feel that the 18-year-old striker would benefit from a move this summer.

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Obi-Martin is a future prospect for Man United

The attacker joined Manchester United from Arsenal in 2024 and will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club in future. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to Germany in the coming weeks and play regularly at a high level.

Manchester United need more depth in the attack unit, and the Denmark under-21 international will be hoping to come back to the club next summer and force his way into the first team plans at Old Trafford. In order for that to happen, he needs regular exposure at a high level, and the loan move could be a game-changer for him.