Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte in action against Wolves (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfelder Manuel Ugarte is expected to be out for much, if not all of next season, following a knee injury in Uruguay’s final game at the World Cup. The 25-year-old was replaced at the end of the first half against Spain after his knee twisted during a challenge.

Ugarte was starting his third game at the World Cup, as Uruguay battled for their spot in the competition, knowing they needed a win in order to progress. As it was, Uruguay fell to a 1-0 defeat to Spain, and finished third in the group behind Cape Verde on two points, which was not enough to qualify for the Round of 32 as a best third-place finisher.

Ugarte ruled out for 8 months to a year

The tenacious midfielder was stretchered off as a result of the challenge as he tried to rob the ball from Pedri Gonzalez, and Diario AS report that his injury is serious. The diagnosis is that he will be out of action for eight months to a year, after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. The injury will mean that Ugarte misses the majority of the coming season, and depending on how his recovery goes, he may be forced to target a return for the 2027-28 campaign.

Injury could alter Manchester United plans

With Casemiro leaving Manchester United as a free agent, in theory Ugarte would have had the chance to fight for more minutes next season. It appears that the Red Devils have decided to pursue different midfielders, and it was expected that Ugarte would be on his way out of the club. That seems highly unlikely now, and United will be forced to look for another holding midfielder to replace Casemiro, without the added budget provided by a potential sale of Ugarte.