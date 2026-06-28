(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the AS Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche during the summer window.

According to Football Insider, they have already expressed interest in signing the 24-year-old French international attacker, and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on him. He has been described as “magic” in the past.

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Maghnes Akliouche is a top talent

The attacker scored seven goals last season and picked up 10 assists. He is still relatively young with a lot of room for development. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Tottenham. They need more creativity and a cutting edge in the final third. The French International will create chances for his teammates and can score goals as well.

His numbers could improve when he plays on a better team alongside top-quality attackers. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince Monaco to sell the player.

The 24-year-old is a key player for the French outfit, and signing him will not be easy. He’s likely to cost a premium. Tottenham have been quite active in the market so far, and they have done well to improve the defensive unit. They are now looking to add more quality in the middle of the park and in the attack.

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Spurs could use Akliouche

Adding a quality winger and a backup striker should be Tottenham’s top priority before the new season begins. They looked quite mediocre going forward last year, and they cannot afford to head into the new season with the current set of attackers.

Akliouche has shown his quality in Ligue 1, and the opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him. He will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can facilitate his move to the Premier League.

Akliouche has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.