Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer, and they might need to make a club-record offer to get the deal done.

According to TEAMtalk, they are preparing a sensational offer of around £100 million in order to get the deal done.

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Spurs very keen on Sandro Tonali

Roberto De Zerbi is plotting a marquee signing in the summer, and he has identified Tonali as a key target. The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle since joining the club, and he could make a defining impact at Tottenham. Paul Scholes has previously claimed Tonali is “better than Declan Rice”.

The London club have already had an offer of around £75 million rejected by Newcastle. They are now prepared to return with a fresh offer in order to get the deal done. It would break their existing transfer record, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Newcastle with the new offer.

Meanwhile, they have already had positive talks with the player’s representatives regarding a move, and the Italian is open to joining the club.

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Tonali would transform Spurs

He will add defensive, cover and control to the team. Spurs need to be able to dominate games in the middle of the park if they want to do well next year. They finished 17th in the league table last season, and they will be hoping to get back into the Champions League soon.

They need quality players at their disposal in order to finish in the top four. Tonali is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

Even though Newcastle do not want to sell the player, an offer of around £100 million would be very difficult for them to turn down, especially when the player is keen on the move.