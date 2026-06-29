Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauding the fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign the Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in signing the 23-year-old playmaker, but Arsenal are confident of beating the two clubs to his signature.

They have already accelerated their pursuit of the Aston Villa star, and confidence is growing in North London that they can get the deal over the line. Rogers has been exceptional for Aston Villa, helping them win the UEFA Europa League last season. He was a key player for them as they secured Champions League qualification. The midfielder produced 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Apparently, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally been in touch with the player, and Rogers has been impressed with his pitch.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa is prepared to sanction his departure. Rogers is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and he will cost over £100 million. Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. They won the Premier League title last season and are looking to assemble a squad that will help them dominate English football in the coming seasons.

They need someone who can add more creativity to the team and score goals from the midfield. Rogers can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He could be a versatile attacking option for Arsenal next season. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the young midfielder as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use someone like Rogers, especially if Enzo Fernandez leaves the club. The South American has been a creative force for Chelsea, and they need to replace his end product.