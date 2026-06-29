Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal against Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

According to a report from AS, the two Premier League clubs are trying to convince the 18-year-old to join the club, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona are also watching the Moroccan International closely. However, the French outfit will not allow him to leave easily. They are demanding €80 million for the central midfielder.

Bouaddi has been described as a “revelation“. His performance, particularly against Brazil earlier in the World Cup, caught everybody’s attention.

It is no secret that Arsenal and Liverpool could use more quality in the middle of the park.

Arsenal should look to bring in an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who is not a part of their plans. He has struggled for regular opportunities at the London club, and he will look to move on this summer. They need to replace the Denmark international, and the Moroccan would be the ideal long-term investment.

He is highly rated across Europe, and he has shown his quality in the World Cup with Morocco. There is no doubt that he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player in future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool needs more physicality, control, and composure in the middle of the park. Curtis Jones has been linked with a move away from the club, and they need to replace him properly.

The 18-year-old midfielder would be an exceptional acquisition. He could develop into a star for Liverpool and Arsenal with proper coaching and guidance. It remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are prepared to pay the asking price.

They have the resources to pay €80 million for his signature, and he might be able to justify the investment in future.