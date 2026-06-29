Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in recent weeks.

Recently, there were rumours that the player had been offered to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal for Julian Alvarez.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for the South American this summer. It could push the Swedish International down the pecking order at the club. He scored 21 goals for Arsenal last season and helped them win the Premier League title. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he could be a very useful option in the right team.

Reacting to the potential transfer rumours this summer, the Arsenal striker has now claimed that it is flattering to be linked with other clubs, but he is comfortable at Arsenal.

He said to Fotbollskanalen: “Of course it’s flattering to see that clubs are interested, but I feel extremely comfortable at Arsenal. After the season we have had, I only have positive feelings.”

It would be very surprising if Arsenal decided to cash in on the player. Even if they end up signing a quality Striker, they should keep the Swedish International at the club. He did quite well in his first season with them, and he is now well settled in the Premier League.

They need depth in their attacking unit to do well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Gyokeres could be a Plan B for them, and he will chip in with goals.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops, but it seems that the player is satisfied at Arsenal and he wants to continue with them. It seems unlikely that the Gunners will push him out of the club any time soon.