Enzo Fernandez celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto is a target for Manchester City this summer, and discussions have now accelerated over a potential move.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Enzo Maresca is pushing Manchester City to sign the 23-year-old French defender. The two clubs are currently in talks over a potential deal, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City can get the deal done.

Chelsea are hoping to secure around £60 million for the defender, but Manchester City would prefer to pay around £50 million. The gap in evaluation between the two clubs is minimal, and it is fair to assume that an agreement will be reached eventually.

The player has reportedly already given the green light to a potential move. He is looking to reunite with Maresca at Manchester City. With the player keen on the transfer, Chelsea are unlikely to hold onto him against his wishes. They have already agreed to sign Marco Palestra. They have Reece James at their disposal as well. It is clear that they have already planned for the departure of the French defender.

Manchester City need more quality in the right-back department, and they have been using Matheus Nunes in that role. The Portuguese International is a central midfielder, and signing Gusto will allow Nunes to play in his natural role next season.

The 23-year-old Chelsea defender will not only improve Manchester City’s defence but also help them going forward. He was an important player for Chelsea last season, and he is well settled in the Premier League. He will look to make an immediate impact at Manchester City when the transfer goes through.