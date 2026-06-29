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Chelsea sanctioned the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid earlier this summer, and they are looking at replacements.

According to a report from MARCA, the club has identified Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria as a target.

The 28-year-old defender has been a reliable performer in La Liga, and he could prove to be a useful addition for Chelsea as well. The report from the Spanish publication claims that Chelsea are watching closely and they are considering making an official offer for him.

The 28-year-old defender has a contract with Rayo Vallecano until 2030, and the Spanish club will not want to lose him easily. However, it will be difficult for the defender to turn down a move to Chelsea. It would be a huge opportunity for him at this stage of his career.

He is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to test himself at a higher level and compete for trophies. Chelsea could provide him with that platform. Convincing the defender to join the club will not be difficult for Chelsea, and they need to focus on agreeing a deal with Rayo Vallecano.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last year, and they have missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign. They need to improve significantly in order to bounce back and fight for trophies next year. It remains to be seen whether they can sign Chavarria.

He has the technical attributes and experience to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an asset to Chelsea. The player will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. If the move goes through. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.