Chelsea receive Sunderland response to their bid for influential midfielder Granit Xhaka

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea have seen an opening move for Granit Xhaka firmly rejected by Sunderland, with the Black Cats making it clear they have no intention of selling their experienced midfielder this summer.



According to The Athletic, Chelsea submitted an £8m offer for the 33-year-old, but Sunderland turned it down immediately.

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Follow-up reports from talkSPORT say Sunderland considered the proposal unacceptable and have told Chelsea that no further bids will be entertained.

Xhaka remains a Sunderland player, and the message from the Stadium of Light is simple: he is not for sale at any price.

Xabi Alonso wants reunion with Xhaka

Chelsea’s interest is easy to understand. Xhaka worked brilliantly under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, playing a key role in their unbeaten Bundesliga title-winning season in 2023/24.

With Alonso now at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea clearly see Xhaka as someone who could bring leadership, tactical intelligence and experience to a young squad.

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However, Sunderland’s reaction is also understandable. Xhaka only joined them last summer and quickly became one of their most important players.

The Sun reported that he helped Sunderland secure a strong Premier League campaign and European qualification, making him far more valuable to the club than an £8m fee would suggest.

Chelsea may have based their bid on his age, but Sunderland are looking at his influence, contract situation and importance to their dressing room.

Sunderland are justified in their stance

Sunderland are absolutely right to reject Chelsea’s offer. £8m for a player with Xhaka’s experience, leadership and tactical value feels low, even if he is 33.

For Chelsea, the idea makes sense. Xhaka would be a trusted Alonso player and could help guide a young midfield.

But Sunderland are not a club who should be bullied into losing a key figure cheaply.

If Chelsea really want him, they would need to return with something far more serious.

Even then, Sunderland’s stance suggests this deal may already be close to impossible.

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