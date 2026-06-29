(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was the hero for Brazil on Monday, scoring a dramatic 96th-minute winner to secure a breathless 2-1 victory over Japan and send the Seleção rolling through to the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Coming off the bench as a second-half substitute in the 65th minute, Martinelli produced the definitive moment of quality just as the high-stakes Round of 32 clash in Houston looked destined for extra time.

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Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli scores winner for Brazil

Deep into stoppage time, Japan was dispossessed on the edge of its own box. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes capitalization was swift, sliding a deft, weighted pass into the penalty area to find Martinelli.

Armed with time and space, the Arsenal winger kept his composure, taking a touch before clinical guiding a right-footed shot off the inside of the far post, past the outstretched arms of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Brazil steal it right at the death ?? Gabriel Martinelli surely wins for his country in the 96th minute… pic.twitter.com/Ptly6foaIL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2026

The late strike sparked wild celebrations in Texas, breaking a historic 24-year hoodoo for Brazil.

This marked the first time the five-time champions have successfully won a World Cup knockout match after conceding the opening goal since their iconic 2002 campaign.

Also Read: Gabriel Martinelli linked with a summer move away

Arsenal players play central role in Brazil vs Japan

The thrilling comeback victory was heavily manufactured in North London, with Arsenal players exerting a massive influence over the entire match structure.

Japan had originally taken a shocking first-half lead in the 29th minute when Kaishu Sano capitalised on a misplaced midfield pass, driving forward to fire a stunning right-footed effort into Alisson’s net.

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Faced with a shock exit under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil rallied in the second half through a vital Gunners connection.

In the 56th minute, Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes turned playmaker, delivering a precise cross to the back post that allowed veteran midfielder Casemiro to power home a towering equalizer.

With the match hanging in the balance, it was another Arsenal-centric sequence that settled the tie.

Martinelli’s clinical finish was expertly engineered by the creative vision of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Together, the Premier League stars ensured Brazil avoided a tournament disaster, safely punching their ticket to the last 16.