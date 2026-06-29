Gary Neville raises questions over underperforming England star Bukayo Saka

England may have reached the World Cup knockout stage, but Bukayo Saka’s fitness has now become one of the biggest talking points before their meeting with DR Congo.



The Arsenal winger has featured in all three of England’s group-stage matches, coming off the bench against Croatia and Ghana before starting the 2-0 win over Panama.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, the concern is not just about minutes. Saka has been managing an Achilles issue for months, having played through discomfort during Arsenal’s title run-in at the end of last season.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has tried to manage him carefully throughout the tournament, with Reuters reporting earlier in the World Cup that Saka was back in training after the injury problem.

talkSPORT also reported that England’s medical staff were monitoring his workload closely.

Neville questions England winger Saka’s fitness

Speaking on Stick to Football, Gary Neville admitted he is worried by how Saka looks physically and emotionally at the tournament.

“Bukayo Saka doesn’t look right at all.

“He’s usually the boy that’s bubbling and smiling, he’s got that competitive edge to him, but he’s not right and that’s a concern to us I think.”

Those comments will worry both England and Arsenal fans.

Saka is usually one of England’s most reliable attacking players, not just because of his quality on the ball, but because of his energy, confidence and willingness to take responsibility in big moments.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Against DR Congo, England may need that spark. Knockout football is different from the group stage, and Tuchel must decide whether Saka is ready to start again or whether using him from the bench is the safer option.

England must be careful with Saka

England should not take unnecessary risks with Saka.

He is too important for both country and club to be pushed through pain if he is not fully right.

At the same time, this is the World Cup knockout stage, and players of Saka’s level can decide tight matches. That makes Tuchel’s decision difficult.

If Saka is fit enough, he should play. But if there is any serious concern, England have enough attacking depth to protect him.

For Arsenal, the situation is also sensitive. Saka gave everything last season, and the last thing they need is for a manageable issue to become a long-term problem.

Arsenal and Tottenham linked with £35m Liverpool ace in surprise transfer twist