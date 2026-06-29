Journo issues seismic update about Bruno Guimarães & latest Arsenal plan of action

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, but there has still been no official bid, approach or enquiry sent to St James’ Park.



According to Lee Ryder, Newcastle have not received any formal contact regarding their Brazilian captain, despite ongoing speculation around Arsenal’s interest.

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That is an important detail because the noise around this story has grown quickly, but interest from one side does not automatically mean negotiations are underway.

Newcastle’s position remains firm. They do not want to sell Guimarães, and unless Arsenal make a serious official move, the situation is still at the watching stage rather than the bidding stage.

Arsenal have concerete interest in the midfielder

From Arsenal’s point of view, Guimarães is an obvious player to admire.

He is Premier League-proven, aggressive, technically strong and experienced enough to improve Mikel Arteta’s midfield immediately.

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Arsenal are expected to keep looking for top-level midfield options, and Guimarães fits the profile of a player who could help them compete on several fronts.

However, Newcastle have been here before. The situation has been compared to last summer’s Alexander Isak saga, where outside interest was clear for weeks before Liverpool made their first formal move.

The Guardian later reported that Liverpool’s first bid, worth £110m, was rejected by Newcastle on 1 August 2025 before the striker eventually moved on deadline day.

That example shows why Newcastle fans may not fully relax yet. A lack of an offer in June does not mean the story is over.

Gunners must decide quicky if they want the Brazilian

Arsenal should not allow this to become a slow, messy transfer saga.

Guimarães would be an excellent signing, but Newcastle are under no pressure to make the first move or invite offers.

If Arsenal truly see him as a priority, they need to decide whether they are willing to pay the kind of fee Newcastle would even consider.

If not, they should move on quickly to other midfield targets.

For now, this is still interest rather than action. Until a formal approach arrives, Newcastle hold all the power.

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