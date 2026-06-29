(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Juventus’s newly appointed CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, has confirmed that the club is actively monitoring Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as a primary target for the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the media regarding the Bianconeri’s summer recruitment strategy, Carnevali did not hide the club’s desire to secure a top-tier presence between the posts.

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When questioned about potential long-term replacements for the number one shirt, the executive acknowledged that the Italian international is high on their priority list.

“Dibu Martínez is a top player with international experience, but he’s not the only name under consideration,” Carnevali revealed (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

“There are more profiles on our list; we also think about Guglielmo Vicario and more.”

????? Juventus CEO Carnevali on new goalkeeper: “Dibu Martínez is a top player with international experience but he’s not the only name under consideration”. “There are more profiles on our list, we also think about Guglielmo Vicario and more”. pic.twitter.com/R7fuOJ26lg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2026

The public admission confirms that Juventus is prepared to battle for the 29-year-old, who has spent the last three seasons in the Premier League.

While Aston Villa’s Martinez remains another option, the substantial economic demands tied to the Argentine World Cup winner make Vicario a highly realistic and market-wise attractive alternative for the Turin giants.

Guglielmo Vicario expected to leave Spurs this summer

Vicario’s future at Tottenham has been the subject of growing speculation in recent months.

During his injury absence last season, Antonin Kinsky seized his opportunity and impressed with a string of assured performances, convincing the club that he can become their long-term first-choice goalkeeper.

Tottenham have further strengthened their goalkeeping department by reportedly agreeing a deal to sign experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a free transfer, adding further competition ahead of the new campaign.

With Kinsky expected to begin the season as Roberto De Zerbi’s first-choice goalkeeper, Vicario is increasingly likely to leave the club.

Napoli and Inter Milan also interested in Vicario

Juventus are not the only Serie A club monitoring Vicario’s situation.

Napoli have recently joined the race for the Tottenham goalkeeper, while Inter Milan have maintained a long-standing interest and continue to assess the possibility of bringing him back to Italy.

With several of Serie A’s biggest clubs tracking the 29-year-old, Tottenham could find themselves at the centre of a competitive transfer battle if they decide to sanction his departure during the summer window.