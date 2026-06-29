(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has equalised for Germany with a brilliant header past Paraguay goalkeeper.

With Germany chasing a crucial breakthrough to steady their rhythm, the high-stakes moment arrived in the 54th minute, that carved open a resolute Paraguayan defense.

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz delivered a beautifully weighted, pinpoint cross deep into the penalty area.

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Rising highest, the Arsenal forward powered a header into the far corner, completely beating the outstretched arms of the Paraguay shot-stopper to draw Germany level.

Watch the goal below:

GOAL! Havertz gets on the end of Wirtz's cross and heads home to make it all square! ?? Germany 1-1 Paraguay ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #Germany pic.twitter.com/un5J7oxfzr — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 29, 2026

Germany have not been very convincing this World Cup

While Havertz’s equalizer has provided a massive sigh of relief for Julian Nagelsmann on the sidelines, it does little to mask the deeper issues plaguing the four-time world champions.

Germany entered the tournament with massive expectations but have struggled heavily to project their usual footballing dominance on the global stage.

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Aside from an explosive opening victory, Nagelsmann’s side has lacked cohesion, defensive stability, and tactical fluidity.

A shocking group-stage defeat to Ecuador exposed severe vulnerabilities when facing aggressive, transitional counter-attacks, while the star-studded attacking trident of Havertz, Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala has faced public scrutiny for failing to consistently replicate their scintillating club form.