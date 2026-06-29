Watch: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores for Germany after Florian Wirtz's brilliant assist

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Kai Havertz celebrating goal for Germany
(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has equalised for Germany with a brilliant header past Paraguay goalkeeper.

With Germany chasing a crucial breakthrough to steady their rhythm, the high-stakes moment arrived in the 54th minute, that carved open a resolute Paraguayan defense.

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz delivered a beautifully weighted, pinpoint cross deep into the penalty area.

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Rising highest, the Arsenal forward powered a header into the far corner, completely beating the outstretched arms of the Paraguay shot-stopper to draw Germany level.

Watch the goal below:

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Germany have not been very convincing this World Cup

While Havertz’s equalizer has provided a massive sigh of relief for Julian Nagelsmann on the sidelines, it does little to mask the deeper issues plaguing the four-time world champions.

Germany entered the tournament with massive expectations but have struggled heavily to project their usual footballing dominance on the global stage.

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Aside from an explosive opening victory, Nagelsmann’s side has lacked cohesion, defensive stability, and tactical fluidity.

A shocking group-stage defeat to Ecuador exposed severe vulnerabilities when facing aggressive, transitional counter-attacks, while the star-studded attacking trident of Havertz, Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala has faced public scrutiny for failing to consistently replicate their scintillating club form.

As this match continues to play out into extra-time, the pressure remains on Germany to prove they can firmly establish themselves as true title contenders.

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