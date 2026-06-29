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Liverpool have turned their attention towards PSG attacker Bradley Barcola after missing out on Yan Diomande.

Recent reports have revealed that the Ivory Coast International has chosen to join the French outfit instead of Liverpool, and the Reds will need to find alternatives now. They need more quality on the flanks, and Barcola could be an excellent addition.

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Barcola is high on Liverpool’s wishlist as they look to add more cutting-edge in the final third. He has been described as “superb” by Luis Enrique.

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Bradley Barcola would be ideal for Liverpool

Barcola has not been a regular starter for PSG, and the arrival of Diomande will only push him further down the pecking order. It makes sense for him to move on in search of regular opportunities.

Liverpool need more quality in the wide areas, and Barcola will add goals and creativity to the team. He recorded 20 goal contributions in all competitions last season, and he will only improve with regular opportunities. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player and help him fulfil his potential. The move would be ideal for the French international, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

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Reds need to improve their attack

They are considering multiple attacking options this summer and need to improve the team before the new season begins. They had a disappointing season by their standards last year, and they finished fifth in the Premier League table. They will be hoping to fight for the league title once again, and they need quality players to make that happen.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz, and investing in another winger would be ideal.