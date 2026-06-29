Curtis Jones celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old German attacker has performed well in the Bundesliga and has recently been linked with top clubs. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and El Mala could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Liverpool.

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Said El Mala on Reds’ radar

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. They were very keen on signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. However, the Ivory Coast international has chosen to join PSG.

Naturally, Liverpool are looking at alternatives now. According to Ben Jacobs, the 19-year-old German attacker is on their shortlist. El Mala picked up 18 goal contributions last season, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Liverpool. He is highly rated across Europe and has the potential to become a key player for the club.

Liverpool have a tremendous track record of grooming young players, and they could help him fulfil his potential. It could be a solid long-term investment for the club. They have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, and El Mala would be another quality long-term investment for them.

He has been hailed as someone who “can produce absolute highlights”.

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El Mala could be tempted to join

Convincing, the young attacker might not be too difficult for Liverpool. He is a young player with great potential, and he will look to test himself at a higher level. The opportunity to play for the Premier League club will be hard to turn down. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities to a global audience and for major trophies.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with FC Koln.