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Manchester United are showing interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The 25-year-old has done quite well in the German League and is impressing at the ongoing World Cup with Germany as well. According to a report from FussballDaten, the German club will sanction his departure only if an offer of around €120 million or more is presented.

It remains to be seen whether the interested parties are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more control and creativity in the midfield. The 25-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates and can control the game’s tempo as well. In addition, he is a physically imposing player who will add defensive steel and presence to the Manchester United midfield.

The player is also being targeted by clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United. According to a report via SportWitness, the player is not keen on a move to Newcastle and would prefer to join the Manchester club. It is clear that he wants to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies.

Manchester United will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season. They will be hoping to fight for trophies, and it remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad before the new season begins. They should look to assign a quality defensive midfielder as well.

Manchester United were quite impressive last season, but they need to add more quality to match the elite clubs. They will be competing in Europe, and they will hope to push Arsenal and Manchester City for the league title as well.