(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham have made an enquiry for Como star Martin Baturina, according to the latest transfer update from Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

The highly-rated Croatian playmaker has emerged as a top summer target for North London, but capturing his signature will require navigating a massive financial tug-of-war.

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Tottenham want Martin Baturina

Speaking on YouTube, Moretto revealed that Tottenham have reached out to Como to gather information regarding Baturina’s availability.

However, Spurs are not alone in their admiration. European heavyweight Bayern Munich and fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa have also registered firm enquiries for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Other reports suggest that Spurs have already made a €50m bid for the player, an offer well under the Italian club’s valuaton.

Armed with a contract that runs until 2030 and backed by a historic fourth-place Serie A finish that secured Champions League qualification, the Italian club does not want to sell.

They view Baturina as an indispensable pillar of manager Cesc Fabregas’s sporting project, indicating they will only consider a sale if a club meets their staggering €80 million valuation.

Martin Baturina has impressed in World Cup so far

The massive inflation in Baturina’s market value is largely driven by his electric performances last season which has continued into the ongoing World Cup 2026.

Operating as Croatia’s creative heartbeat, the young midfielder has taken the tournament by storm during the group stages.

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Baturina grabbed headlines during Croatia’s Group L clash against England, scoring a magnificent equaliser to keep his nation fighting against one of the tournament favorites.

He followed that up with a masterclass performance against Panama, where he completed six successful dribbles and won seven fouls, a statistical feat not achieved at a World Cup since Diego Maradona against Belgium in 1982 (via Squawka).

With his stock rapidly rising on the world stage, Tottenham will have to act swiftly and decisively if they want to match Como’s steep asking price.